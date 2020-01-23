Breaking News
Investigation underway after 2 bodies found at Chilhowie residence
Live Now
Trump impeachment trial: Opening arguments expected after 12+ hours of debate over rules

Tri-Cities lawmakers battle over recently passed hands-free law

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
webpichandsfree4_460428

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two Tri-Cities lawmakers are battling over the recently passed Hands-Free Tennessee Law.

The law made it illegal to use a mobile device without hands-free capabilities while driving.

Enacted on July 1, 2019, the Hands-Free Tennessee Act was championed by Tennessee House Rep. John Holsclaw (R – Elizabethton) who fought for the legislation since as early as 2014.

PREVIOUS STORY: Tennessee hands-free bill advances

On Tuesday, Sen. Jon Lundberg (R – Bristol) filed legislation to repeal the hands-free law.

Sen. Lundberg told News Channel 11 that the Act is actually encouraging distracted driving since people are actively attempting to hide the fact that they are still using mobile devices while driving.

Look for an update tonight at 11 p.m. on News Channel 11 and on WJHL.com as we continue to follow the story.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss