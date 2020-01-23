Tri-Cities lawmakers battle over recently passed hands-free law

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two Tri-Cities lawmakers are battling over the recently passed Hands-Free Tennessee Law.

The law made it illegal to use a mobile device without hands-free capabilities while driving.

Enacted on July 1, 2019, the Hands-Free Tennessee Act was championed by Tennessee House Rep. John Holsclaw (R – Elizabethton) who fought for the legislation since as early as 2014.

PREVIOUS STORY: Tennessee hands-free bill advances

On Tuesday, Sen. Jon Lundberg (R – Bristol) filed legislation to repeal the hands-free law.

Sen. Lundberg told News Channel 11 that the Act is actually encouraging distracted driving since people are actively attempting to hide the fact that they are still using mobile devices while driving.

Look for an update tonight at 11 p.m. on News Channel 11 and on WJHL.com as we continue to follow the story.