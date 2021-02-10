Tri-Cities lawmaker pushes to legalize liquor and wine sales on more holidays

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Right now, retailers in Tennessee can’t sell booze on Easter, Thanksgiving, and Christmas. Sen. Jon Lundberg (R- Bristol) is leading the charge with Senate Bill 0266.

He says this law is all about fairness since you can drink wine and liquor on those holidays in a restaurant but you can’t buy it at a store.

“We have a policy that really is in conflict with itself,” said Lundberg. “You can’t open a liquor store and grocery stores can’t sell wine on Thanksgiving but you can go into a restaurant and order wine. I don’t see the clarity in that. It doesn’t make sense.”

And Lundberg says its not about the money.

“We’re looking for businesses to do what they need to and keep that business here,” he said. “More than anything, it’s being consistent. If we say you can’t do that on these holidays then why can you do it in a restaurant? Why can you do it in drinking establishments and things like that?”

The manager at Toast Wine and Spirits in Jonesborough agrees. But he doesn’t think his doors will be open on Easter, Thanksgiving, and Christmas.

“We’re already open seven days a week and so those are the few days that we actually get to be closed throughout the year,” said Cody Roberts. “Three more days versus all the extra Sundays that we get and it being holidays- we want people to be with their families on those days. We probably wouldn’t even open on them to begin with.”

Roberts also doesn’t anticipate a lot of business on those major holidays.

“Most of our customers will plan to come a day early or as needed to prepare for the holiday,” Roberts said. “People are going to be at home with their families or spending time with their friends and family so I don’t think a lot of people would probably be out on those days either so I think that the business would probably not be very busy during those days anyway.”

But at least two customers at the store Wednesday night said they like the idea.

“A lot of people have to work like I do and holidays are about the only time we get to go to the liquor store,” said Johnny Sell. “They ought to be open. They’ve got to work for a living.”

Adam Bailey also agrees that alcohol sales should be permitted on all holidays, especially to be fair.

“I don’t understand why they nitpick certain days, especially religious holidays. It seems like people drink on those days anyway…you can buy it at a restaurant,” Bailey said. “Some of those holidays it’s usually families are getting together and somebody forgets something and you can run-up to the store real fast.”

The bill has passed on second consideration in the Senate and is scheduled to be reviewed by the Departments and Agencies Subcommittee on Tuesday, Feb. 16.