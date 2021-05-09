Tri-Cities kids and moms celebrate Mother’s Day

(WJHL) – Mothers and their children gathered on Sunday across the Tri-Cities to celebrate Mother’s Day.

Otto Thompson and his mom were a couple of those enjoying the special day together.

“I love her most because she’s always by my side,” Otto Thompson said.

“The boys have made me breakfast, and they are taking me to the Otter’s game,” Cary Thompson said. “It’s the first home game here in Johnson City, and I grew up playing soccer, and I love it.”

Last year during COVID, the boys spent more time with their mom.

“It showed me how much more she loved me because I got to stay at home with her a lot more,” Deter Thompson said. “She helped me with my school work that I didn’t know how to do, and she just helped me with everything I had to do, and it showed how much more she loved me.”

Neyland Street also spent the day with his mom.

“My favorite thing that me and my mom do together every day is spend time together and snuggle,” Street said.

When asked what Street does to show his mom he loves her –

“I give her hugs,” Street said. “100.”