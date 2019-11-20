Tri-Cities IHOPs to offer 50¢ pancake stacks, free mugs, chance at free pancakes for a year Thursday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Three local IHOPS will be taking part in a customer appreciation day, and customers will be able to enjoy pancakes for an incredibly low price.

According to a release from IHOP, 50 of their southeastern stores will be offering 50-cent pancake stacks on Thursday.

Customers can receive a short stack of three original buttermilk pancakes for 50 cents from the time the stores open until they close.

The first 50 guests who make a purchase will also receive a free ceramic mug.

1,000 guests will also be given scratch-off tickets to receive various prizes. Five of those winners will win free pancakes for a year.

The following IHOP locations are participating on Thursday: