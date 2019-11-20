Tri-Cities IHOPs to offer 50¢ pancake stacks, free mugs, chance at free pancakes for a year Thursday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Three local IHOPS will be taking part in a customer appreciation day, and customers will be able to enjoy pancakes for an incredibly low price.
According to a release from IHOP, 50 of their southeastern stores will be offering 50-cent pancake stacks on Thursday.
Customers can receive a short stack of three original buttermilk pancakes for 50 cents from the time the stores open until they close.
The first 50 guests who make a purchase will also receive a free ceramic mug.
1,000 guests will also be given scratch-off tickets to receive various prizes. Five of those winners will win free pancakes for a year.
The following IHOP locations are participating on Thursday:
- 3179 Linden Dr., Bristol, VA 24202
- 1201 E Stone Dr., Kingsport, TN 37660
- 3214 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604