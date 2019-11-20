1  of  2
Breaking News
Authorities continue to drain quarry in search for missing Unicoi Co. man SCSO: Man sought as person of interest in Kingsport death investigation
Live Now
Trump Impeachment Hearings & Analysis: Gordon Sondland most anticipated witness testifies

Tri-Cities IHOPs to offer 50¢ pancake stacks, free mugs, chance at free pancakes for a year Thursday

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
IHOP Pancakes_292740

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Three local IHOPS will be taking part in a customer appreciation day, and customers will be able to enjoy pancakes for an incredibly low price.

According to a release from IHOP, 50 of their southeastern stores will be offering 50-cent pancake stacks on Thursday.

Customers can receive a short stack of three original buttermilk pancakes for 50 cents from the time the stores open until they close.

The first 50 guests who make a purchase will also receive a free ceramic mug.

1,000 guests will also be given scratch-off tickets to receive various prizes. Five of those winners will win free pancakes for a year.

The following IHOP locations are participating on Thursday:

  • 3179 Linden Dr., Bristol, VA 24202
  • 1201 E Stone Dr., Kingsport, TN 37660
  • 3214 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss