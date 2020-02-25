Tri-Cities IHOPs giving out free pancakes Tuesday as part of National Pancake Day; offering chance to win ‘Pancakes for Life’

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Fans of pancakes are in for a treat on Tuesday!

IHOP is celebrating National Pancake Day on February 25 by offering customers free short stacks of pancakes starting at 7 a.m.

Every customer can receive one free short stack and scan the QR code provided on the table to fill out the Entry Form for prizes.

Entries have to be submitted by 3 a.m. on Wednesday to be considered for prizes.

The Grand Prize winner will receive “Pancakes for Life” in the form of a gift card with a value of $15,000.

Other prizes include $500 IHOP gift cards, IHOP scooters, jackets, cups, hats, blankets, socks, duffel bags, short stacks of pancakes and more.

For a full list of prizes and entry rules, click here.