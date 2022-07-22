KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Justin Young and Thomas Young organized a 2022 GolfTok Southern Invitational Golf Tournament.

The co-organizers, who are also brothers, were playing golf when they brainstormed the idea and made it happen.

“The purpose of this is just a creator event, we want to get people together, to come together to create content and raise small businesses,” said Justin.

“We anticipate this being an annual event; we will have locations in other parts of the country as we start to throw more tournaments, but we want to keep one here locally,” said Thomas.

The two have been working with Visit Kingsport to make this an annual event and fun for guests and participants.

The tournament is set to kick off from Cattails at Meadowview Golf Course on Friday, Aug. 5 at 1 p.m. The next day, Saturday Scramble will take place starting at 8 a.m. at the Graysburg Hills Golf Course in Chuckey. The group will then move on to golf AMPLIFIED in Kingsport for an event dubbed GolfTok Mixer at the Sim with more competitions, including closest to the pin, long drive and putting.

The three-day event will see its finale on Sunday, Aug. 7 at 8 a.m. at the Tri-Cities Golf Club in Blountville for a Blind Draw Championship. Teams will be randomly established at the event.

All participants will receive a custom wedge, and one sponsor will provide two tickets to the Presidents Cup. More prizes will be up for grabs. All proceeds from the tournament will go toward golf, food and prizes.

Click the links to view their Instagram and TikTok. For more information and to purchase your ticket, click here.