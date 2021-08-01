Tri-Cities hosts 2021 disc golf world championship

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Discs zoomed through the air at Warriors Path State Park on Sunday as the Tri-Cities gears to host the 2021 PDGA Professional Masters Disc Golf World Championships on Tuesday.

The division is for people 40 years and older, and many traveled to the area, giving the local economy a financial boost.

“A lot of the players here are some of the people who were instrumental in getting this sport started,” said Tim Barr, the tournament director. “Quite a few players here have been playing since it began in the late 70s. We currently have 270 plus players registered and around 500 people that are here for the event. Based on those numbers, economic impact could be anywhere from half a million up.”

Other courses featured in the tournament include Winged Deer Park in Johnson City and Sugar Hollow Park in Bristol, Virginia.