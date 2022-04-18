(WJHL) — A bill on homelessness is up for a vote in the Tennessee House Monday night after it passed in the Senate last week.

The bill would make it a felony to camp or sleep on any public property without permission.

“The bill that was passed in 2012 says that it’s a Class C misdemeanor to camp on state property,” said the bill’s co-sponsor, Tim Hicks (R-Gray). “So this basically is adding into it county and city property.”

It also prohibits people from soliciting or camping on bridges, overpasses, and underpasses.

“It’s a safety issue. They tend to camp in a lot of places, on our right-of-ways, and if you’ll notice it’s off of our interstates because that is public property, it’s owned by the county or the city,” Hicks said. “They can’t camp on anything right now that’s state-owned. But, typically when they’re that close to the interstate, we’re having some fatalities because of this issue.”

Hicks says the bill would increase interactions between law enforcement and the homeless, and that could result in help for those in need.

“This bill allows people, law enforcement to be able to go up to someone and tell them that they’re breaking the law. The first time will be a warning, tell them that they’re breaking the law, they can’t camp here, and offer them help. That is exactly what we’re trying to do with this bill,” Hicks said. “If we sit on our hands and do nothing about this issue and wait on the homeless to take care of themselves, it’s going to continue to get worse. This is a tool that our cities and counties can do in order to get these folks help.”

However, people who help the homeless are showing opposition to the bill.

“You know we are in the Bible Belt and you’d think we wouldn’t have these kinds of problems,” said Steve Wells, the lay leader for Shades of Grace in Kingsport.

Advocacy groups and churches like Shades of Grace say the bill is out of touch.

“If you are going to sit here and complain about them and put on these restrictions on them, you should have an answer for them,” Wells said. “You should have a place for them.”

Mark, a man who has lived under a bridge in Kingsport for 10 months, believes the vulnerability of those experiencing homelessness is what makes people like him easy targets.

“You can kick a person down and just keep kicking him and kicking him. But don’t do that you know. Life is precious,” Mark said.

At the churches where the homeless are fed, the bill doesn’t even pass the test of logic according to leadership.

“To think that you are going to get $50 from them for sleeping in a public place is not realistic and the jails are already overrun and filled so how’s that going to work,” said Will Shewey, the pastor of Shades of Grace.

But Rep. Hicks says another important part of the bill is the community service option.

“The bill also says ‘or community service’ and that’s the key to the bill. It’s hard for law enforcement to get these folks help unless you start making contact with them,” Hicks said. “That’s really what this bill is all about. I think it’s a good bill. I think it’s something that needs to happen because in Tennessee, it’s getting worse.”

The House is set to discuss and vote on the bill Monday night. If passed, it would go to Gov. Bill Lee’s desk.