Tri-Cities group offering free medical services across the region bi-monthly

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A group of medical professionals offered services to over 100 people in Kingsport Thursday free of charge.

The Appalachian Miles for Smiles trucks delivered multiple medical services to those who are in need near the Church Circle.

“Everything we do is completely free of charge. For dental we do fillings, extractions, cleanings. We provide glasses for our vision patients, we have a pulmonologist at many of our events and we’re happy to have Ballad on board to offer mammograms as well,” Devin Cradick, dental director for Appalachian Miles for Smiles, told News Channel 11.

On Thursday, officials noted that 90% of all vision patients were dilated, and 100% of vision patients received a free pair of glasses.

Those working at the event told News Channel 11 that they were shocked at the large number of patients who needed emergency care.

Friday, the event staff tell News Channel 11 only dental services would be offered, but that all available appointments have been booked.

The Johnson and Johnson one-dose COVID-19 vaccine will be offered with no appointment necessary. If anyone would like to receive the vaccine, they are asked to go to the First Broad Street United Methodist Church.

Appalachian Miles for Smiles’ Cradick told News Channel 11 that these events happen twice a month.

The next event is planned for June 24 in Mountain City. The next events are planned to take place in Greeneville, returning to Kingsport, then headed to Church Hill and Rogersville, before returning to Kingsport yet again.

The full schedule for the medical group is available HERE.