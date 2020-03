SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One Sullivan County girl is paying it forward by showing her support for deputies leading the search to find Evelyn Boswell.

Kinsley Tucker shared photos and videos this week to her “Kinsley’s Cupcakes” Facebook page.

She baked four dozen cupcakes yesterday and dropped them off at the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.

Kinsley competes in pageants, and her service project is to give out cupcakes to people in need.