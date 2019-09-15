Tri-Cities football team recognizes player who was diagnosed with cancer

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Tri-Cities boy saw his football season cut short because of his battle with cancer, but that wouldn’t stop him from finishing out the season.

The Lynn Garden Lynx football team in Kingsport honored Trace Buller on Saturday by Going Gold to raise awareness and support.

Trace was diagnosed with cancer at the start of the year, but now the team was able to let him play in the last game of the season.

For trace’s mother, it was a sight to see, watching her son tackle the disease head-on and get back to the gridiron to play in a game.

“A spectacular thing to watch, seeing him overcome something and being able to jump back out there and be a kid again,” said Robin Buller, Trace’s mother.

During Saturday’s games, the Lynx raised money during the game, with all proceeds going to fight against childhood cancer.