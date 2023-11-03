KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A new locally sourced wine bar has opened its doors in downtown Kingsport.

Inspire Wine Bar, owned by Kingsport resident Talina Zsido, officially opened its doors on Thursday. Zsido told News Channel 11 that she’s excited about being the first wine bar in the Tri-Cities.

“I think it’s exciting, in that we don’t have a wine bar. We actually don’t have a wine bar in the Tri-Cities,” Owner Talina Zsido said. “We tend to be a little bit more unique, quiet, chill, there won’t be loud live music, there won’t be karaoke. It’s just going to be a different place to hang out and have a conversation.”

Inspire Wine Bar is located at 116 Commerce Street in Kingsport.