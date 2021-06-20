Tri-Cities fathers celebrate Father’s Day

(WJHL) – Fathers across the Tri-Cities spent time with their families celebrating Father’s Day on Sunday.

Many chose to spend their time in the outdoors, whether it be walking the Tweetsie Trail or sitting down for an Appalachian League baseball game with their families.

“We spend a lot of time at the ball park, so it it’s brings a lot of memories for me when I was a kid,” Elizabethton resident and father Jason Clevinger said. “Just hanging out and doing things with my dad and kind of reliving with my boys is pretty fun.”

“I always love being around my family on Father’s Day,” Father Richard Stanbery said.

Stanbery is a veteran and said this Father’s Day he is also remembering those fathers who can’t be there today for their children.

“I just remember the guys who I knew in the army that can’t be with their families anymore,” Stanbery said. “So, we got to salute them.”

“Buddy of mine we were just talking about it today,” Johnson City resident and father Jim Mowry said. “You can have all these careers, titles, and business cards but best title you’re ever going to have is dad and that’s what this day is about.”

From all of us at News Channel 11, we want to wish all the dads, grandfathers, step dads and more a Happy Father’s Day.