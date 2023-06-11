JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Abbi Leitnaker is a Speech Language Pathologist and her husband Dylan is an Occupational Therapist. With their professional and parental knowledge of child development, they decided to create Little Social.

“We have two young daughters and having them has kind of opened our eyes to the other side of our profession,” said Abbi Leitnaker. “We’re on the therapy side and now we’re also on the parents’ side.”

Little Social will be a Montessori-style playhouse that will allow children to engage other children in child-led play.

“The best way to access a child’s full potential is through connection and play,” said Abbi. “Having an area where the connection is possible, but also the play independent or with someone else is possible, I think that for language development and also occupational development, that’s the best way for those things to grow.”

The Little Social playhouse will be in downtown Johnson City and offers a music/art room, reading/puzzles room, a building and construction room, a sensory gym, a room for dramatic play, an infant-specific room and an outdoor play space.

“We wanted to bring something to Johnson City that was a little bit more educational and social in nature,” said Abbi Leitnaker.

The Leitnakers are renovating the little house downtown to get it ready for business. They do not have a set date to open but are anticipating for late fall.

“There’s renovations happening to make the downstairs bathroom more accessible for people with wheelchairs or any other type of physical disability,” said Abbi. “Replacing some areas where it just needs to be updated. It’s just kind of getting those things in place, which would be the next steps.”

Abbi and Dylan said they hope to eventually expand the play area to outside the home.

“We plan on having a whole outdoor area,” said Abbi.

Another part of Little Social will be to offer resources and/or services to parents interested.

“Workshops on child development, yoga classes, or music time,” said Abbi. “Growth within the community as well as physically.”

The Leitnakers are currently raising money to get their business started, to learn more and donate you can visit their Gofundme page.