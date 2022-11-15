ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL)- The Unicoi County Emergency Medical Services received a gold HIRE Vets Medallion Award for its efforts in recruiting, hiring and retaining military veterans as employees.

“Unicoi Co. is ranked number 11 in the state of Tennessee for population density that is veterans,” said Chief Adam Copas. “For it’s EMS agency to receive this award and have the number of veterans that works for us- it’s a great thing.”

40% of the 33-member staff are military veterans.

“Unicoi Co. EMS has been the best place I’ve ever seen this as far as EMS services go,” said Lieutenant Patrick Kelley. “The closest I can akin to it is the military. Being able to share what we go through with that brotherhood and sisterhood- it’s just really special. It makes the hard times easier. There’s been so many years where tons of veterans are having a hard time finding a job and working at a place where a good majority of the staff are veterans really is heartwarming to me.”

Kelley has worked for Unicoi Co. EMS for two years but before that, he was an infantry assault man in the Marine Corps.

“You deal with a lot of stress in the military and you’re taught how to deal with that stress and how to take it in stride and how to keep on moving and EMS, any public service job, is just a high-stress environment constantly,” said Kelley. “People are at their worst moments, it’s understandable we’re getting yelled at, we understand that. Being in the military before that- we got yelled at a lot. That helped prepare for the stress of the field.”

Toby Soliday is an Advanced EMT. Like Kelley, he uses his experience as Navy Corpsman daily in his EMS career.

“EMS as a whole is a gigantic family so coming out of one fraternity and moving into another fraternity… it’s almost like a lateral movement,” said Soliday. “My partner has been to my children’s birthday parties… it’s one big happy family. The fact that most people who are coming out of the military don’t have that…. they’re losing that comradery out of the military… they’re losing the friendships that they had… due to either other deployments, death or moving on to a different unit…. the fact that they can come out of the military and come into a service that takes care of the veterans like this one does- it’s just an unspoken word.”

The award is the only federal award to recognize employing veterans. The dedication of former service members as employees has built the culture at Unicoi Co. EMS.

“It makes them very good providers and they don’t let stress dictate their outcomes,” Copas said. “They come in cool-headed with a good mindset and provide great patient care and they don’t let outside factors impede their abilities. To know that a veteran who comes into this area, fresh out of the service- this is a great job opportunity for them. It only enhances our ability to recruit and retain great employees who want to make a career in public service.”

Recognition like this sets a foundation for the almost three-year-old service to hire more veterans.

“They have a discipline, a way of acting you don’t get anywhere else. It’s not just about following orders, it’s about self-sufficiency,” said Kelley. “Being a supervisor, I know I can tell my staff- ‘Hey, I need this done’ and I know it’s going to get done. I don’t have to second guess or micromanage or stay right over their shoulder to make sure it’s getting done.”

Unicoi Co. EMS is one of 17 businesses in the state of Tennessee and the only ground ambulance in the nation to receive the honor.

“It’s not only great and imperative that the service has great employees but it’s even more imperative for the citizens out there who experience medical emergencies, traumatic events, who when they have the need to call 911- that there’s going to be someone who’s qualified, dedicated and does a great job when they arrive. It’s great peace of mind,” said Copas.

Chief Copas says the award is a win for EMS and Unicoi Co. as a whole.

The award allows for more grant opportunities through the Department of Veterans Affairs and preferential treatment when it comes to Veteran related grants.