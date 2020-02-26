Tri-Cities doctor hopeful to be released from Japanese dorm quarantine after negative virus test result

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Elizabethton doctor quarantined in Japan and separated from his wife is hoping to be released from the room he is being kept in after a negative test result.

Dr. Arnold Hopland told News Channel 11’s Josh Smith on Wednesday that he recently tested negative for coronavirus and expects to be released from the dorm by March 3.

PREVIOUS: Dr. Hopland moved to college dorm room in Tokyo for additional quarantine

Dr. Hopland also said his wife, Jeanie Hopland, has not yet tested negative since they were separated.

Jeanie requires two negative test results before she can be released from the military hospital in Tokyo, where she is currently quarantined.

Both Jeanie and Dr. Hopland say they are healthy and well-cared for. The couple are being kept about two hours apart in their separate quarantines.

The Hoplands are unsure as to when they will be able to fly back to the United States and calls to the US Embassy and the CDC have not resulted in any travel information on their part.

The Hoplands told Josh Smith they are appreciative of everyone’s prayers and concerns.

“I’ve been overwhelmed with kindness,” Dr. Hopland said.