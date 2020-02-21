Tri-Cities doctor expected to be removed from Diamond Princess cruise ship, transferred to Tokyo after weeks of quarantine

(WJHL)- News Channel 11 has just learned that Dr. Arnie Hopland of Elizabethton will be removed from the Diamond Princess Cruise Ship in a matter of hours.

Dr. Hopland and his wife Jeanie were aboard the Diamond Princess Cruise Ship for several weeks.

Just before they were scheduled to board a plane back to the United States, Jeanie tested positive for Coronavirus.

As of Friday evening, Jeanie remains hospitalized in Tokyo, Japan.

It is still unclear what will be next for the Hopland’s as they have been told they will not be allowed back into the United States for two weeks after they get off the boat.

Dr. Hopland said in an interview Friday morning with News Channel 11’s Jeff Keeling that he continues to ask for help from federal government leaders.

Friday morning, Dr. Hopland also told Jeff that Jeanie did test positive for coronavirus following an initial test at a Tokyo hospital that came back negative earlier this week.

He added that Jeanie was not exhibiting any symptoms and is doing well.

We will continue to follow the Hopland’s journey as they work to get back to the U.S. both on-air and on WJHL.com.