Tri-Cities couple, other Americans to be evacuated from quarantined cruise ship

(WJHL) — Some Americans will be evacuated from a cruise ship that has been quarantined off the coast of Japan due to coronavirus, according to ABC News and a Tri-Cities couple on board the ship.

Dr. Arnold Hopland of Elizabethton told News Channel 11 he has been informed by Rep. Phil Roe’s office that about 380 Americans will be evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship and flown to a secure location in the United States.

Hopland is accompanied by his wife, Jeanie Hopland, on the quarantined ship.

A U.S. official tells ABC News the passengers will be evacuated this weekend via two flights back to the United States.

The Hoplands say they are still in good health and are grateful for Rep. Roe’s assistance.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.