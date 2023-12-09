JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The war in Ukraine continues, and local community members are asking the United States government to approve sending aid to the country by gathering at Founders Park on Saturday.

The demonstration at Founders Park comes just days after the Senate voted 49-5 against a bill that would have sent aid to both Ukraine and Gaza, failing to meet the 60 required votes, according to Nexstar’s The Hill.

“By supporting Ukraine, by helping people fight there who is willing to fight for freedom, you can make this war be farther away from you today,” said Rita Gregory, a protest participant with ties to Ukraine.

Nelly Ostrovsky has been a resident of Johnson City for 30 years but is originally from Ukraine. For her, this matter goes beyond politics.

“I don’t think it’s a Republican or a Democrat issue,” Ostrovsky said. “I think it’s a human issue at the moment. I do believe we need to rise above the politics.”

Stories and statements were shared on behalf of Ukraine, and those still residing within the country. The group then sang a Ukrainian song that holds a special meaning to them all.

“Ukrainians [are] really willing to put their soul and body for freedom,” said Gregory. That’s what [the song] is about.”

Yaroslav Hnatusko participated in the rally. He brought with him a painting from a 10-year-old still living in Ukraine, looking to share the perspective of those who are currently in the country.

“Her name is Catherine and that painting in Ukraine said ‘Ukraine is my home’,” Hnatusko said. “So this is the testimonies. This is the story of a ten-year-old child wanting to share a part of her life with local Americans and Americans across the country.”

Although the conflict is raging thousands of miles away, the group believes what they are fighting for here can make an impact.

“I would like to encourage our representatives to look at someone like us who supports such aid for Ukraine,” said Ostrovksy. “We cannot leave our partners basically without ammunition in trenches.”