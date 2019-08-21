Tri-Cities College Fair planned for August 29

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – ETSU’s Office of Admissions will host the annual Tri-Cities College Fair at the Freedom Hall Civic Center next week.

The fair will take place Thursday, August 29 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Representatives from more than 60 colleges and universities will be on hand to discuss admission requirements, scholarships, and more.

The event is free and open to the public.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the Tri-Cities region, follow News Channel 11 on Facebook and Twitter.