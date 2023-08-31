JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Representatives from more than 60 colleges across the Southeast were at Freedom Hall Civic Center on Thursday for the Tri-Cities College Fair.

The event, which was hosted by the ETSU’s Office of Undergraduate Admissions, was open to area high school students and prospective transfer students.

Representatives were on hand to discuss admission prerequisites, scholarship opportunities, programs of study, and more.

“The sooner you engage these students, the more that they realize that post-secondary opportunities are available to them,” said Gabe Hackett, ETSU’s associate director for undergraduate recruitment. “There’s good scholarship money out there that can make colleges a real opportunity for students.”

The goal of the fair was for students to arrive with questions and leave with a plan.