JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The frigid winds that blew Saturday morning did not stop dozens of people from flooding to the amphitheater at Founder’s Park in Johnson City to show their support for the people of Ukraine.

As the Russian war on Ukraine continues for over a month, Ukrainians who live in the Tri-Cities arranged a rally Saturday morning for people to gather in honor of their loved ones, as well as for locals to show their support.

Dozens are gathered at Founders Park in Johnson City to show their support for the people of Ukraine as the war drones on for over a month @WJHL11 @ABCTriCities pic.twitter.com/6EeGXQoqcf — Bianca Marais WJHL (@BiancaWJHL) March 26, 2022

Nelly Ostrovsky, a Kyiv native living in Johnson City for over 30 years, organized the demonstration, but also pulled together the resources of several local businesses for her sister-in-law’s non-profit which helps the refugees in Ukraine.

‘They’re not forgotten‘

As the winds gusted over 20mph Saturday, dozens of Ukrainians, Americans, and even Russians gathered at Founders Park to talk and pray about the ongoing war in Ukraine.

“Braving the weather, the way I think about it, we’re lucky to have just the wind blowing over us versus bombshells falling like on so many Ukrainians as we speak,” Ostrovsky said to News Channel 11.





This Russian woman said she has lived here for 20 years and opposes the invasion of her home country’s neighbor.

ETSU Director of Appalachian Studies Ron Roach explains the academic and cultural connections between ETSU and sister institutions in the Carpathian Mountains, including in the Ukrainian state of Ivano-Frankivsk,

Donald Shaffer of Elizabethton came out to support peace and his neighbors of Ukrainian descent.































Standing in front of a sea of blue and yellow, Ostrovsky was wrapped in a scarf and warm coat, hugging herself against the cold wind.

“However inconvenient this moment is for us, this is nothing, absolutely nothing compared to people who experience to war. It was absolute devastation around them. So I’m feeling lucky to be here, I’m feeling very lucky to have the support of the community,” she said.

Carol Maksimavicius’ husband is from Lithuania. They attended the rally Saturday to support Ukrainian friends she called family.

“We want peace, we pray for peace. We pray that the war will end soon and it’s just a horrible situation. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Ukrainian people and I pray every night for peace for them and that this war ends soon but I’m here to support my Ukrainian family and friends,” she said.

Maksimavicius grew emotional as she looked over the faces of her friends and family standing nearby, thinking that many Ukrainians aren’t as lucky.

“We’re praying for you for peace that you get your country back soon,” she said.

Former Johnson City Mayor Steve Darden and his wife, Anne, showed their support for the people of Ukraine by attending the rally as well.

“We’re here to support our Ukrainian American friends that we’ve known for 30 years and they added so much to our community,” Anne Darden said, holding a sign painted blue and yellow – the colors of the Ukrainian flag – sporting the words “Stop Putin.”

Steve Darden said he was there to show his support for the strong leadership displayed by Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelensky over the last month.

“Zelensky is showing the same courage, the same backbone, the same leadership that our founding fathers showed. He’s, without a doubt, the George Washington of Ukraine, and the Winston Churchill of our time,” Darden said.

He added that war is a universal struggle.

“These are American ideals that they are fighting for, and we support that 100%. And everything that our nation can do, including grassroots efforts like this one, is very important to the fabric of our world,” he said of the little rally thousands of miles away from the fighting in Ukraine.

Pastor Mark Cerniglia of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Johnson City prayed at the rally.

“It’s great to see the energy here I have Ukrainian family and my congregation and we’ve been praying for them and supporting them as they have expressed their concern about their relatives who are in Ukraine,” he said.

He said his church tries to help where it can, whether that be in Tennessee or closer to the conflict.

“At our church, we’ve been praying for the people of Ukraine every Sunday in our worship services, and also supporting the Lutheran churches in the neighboring countries surrounding Ukraine that are receiving and helping with refugees that have fled Ukraine,” Cerniglia said.

Many attended the rally and even spoke in front of those who gathered, to show support for their loved ones who moved to the region from Ukraine.

“I’m here today to support Ukraine, which is truly defending the ideals that we all should agree on, which is freedom, being free to do what you want to do and associated with whom you want to associate with, and they’re fighting against what I think is truly pure evil and evil that we haven’t seen in probably 100 years,” said Paul Gregory, who’s wife Rita is Ukrainian and has struggled to find a safe haven for her family.

Many Russians who have lived in the Tri-Cities held signs stating their nationality, and that they too stand with Ukraine.

Ostrovsky thanked those present at the rally for coming out on a freezing Saturday morning to support her country.

“I think it’s very, very important for people to know that they’re not forgotten,” she said.

‘Eat, Drink and Make a Difference ‘

Ostrovsky garnered the help of some local businesses across the Tri-Cities to put up a poster reading “Eat, Drink and Make a Difference,” also containing a QR code that would allow people to donate to a non-profit helping Ukrainian women and children displaced by the war.

“Many businesses here had been gracious enough to support the cause to support Ukrainian people,” she said.

One business to help out was Artisan’s Village, the only fair trade establishment in the Tri-Cities.

“I think we’re all looking at ways to be a part of something positive, be a part of a solution to a problem. It’s really greater than any single person, and I think a lot of people are just grasping at straws trying to know what to do,” said Michael Short, owner of Artisan’s Village.

He explained that one way his shop helped was to give 50% of the proceeds of products from Thistle Farms, which is a nonprofit based out of Nashville.

“They work with survivors of prostitution, human trafficking, drug addiction, and they employ them,” Short said. “I thought that it would be a great way to kind of marry these two opportunities together for folks to be able to support both (Ukraine and Thistle Farms.)”

He said he hoped he could be part of the solution to the problem.

“People love to shop and so we felt like people would get excited about that kind of an idea and because they can, that’s one way that they can help,” Short said.

Wheeler’s Bagels sold $2 Ukrainian Flag cookies and donated 100% of the proceeds to the Ukrainian Red Cross, along with hanging Ostrovsky’s poster in both the Johnson City and Kingsport locations.

“We’re gonna be raising money for the refugees,” Eric Wheeler, owner of Wheeler’s Bagels, said proudly Saturday.

As a retired police officer from Florida, fighting both crime and hurricanes, Wheeler said he has seen a lot in his lifetime before starting the bagel shop.

“I’ve seen people who are going through hard times and the times that the Ukrainians are going through are much harder than anything I’ve ever seen. I can’t imagine what they’re going through their families being broken up their livelihoods being destroyed and being bombed. It’s not much but I wanted to do something,” he said.

He urged his fellow Americans to help those in need, whether it be Ukrainians fighting at the front of the conflict, or refugees fleeing the conflict.

“Do what you can, if you can do a food drive or something like that. Get there’s a lot of organizations out there that are doing a lot of it like like this organization here. The Ukrainian Red Cross, the Red Cross, there are lots of people out there that are doing outreach, and just anything that you can do to help these people is going to be greatly appreciated by them,” Wheeler said.

He added that on Saturday, Wheeler’s sold 40 Ukrainian Flag cookies and more would be baked to sell Sunday.

Ostrovsky told News Channel 11 that she wished people in America knew how much Ukrainians appreciated their help.

“I just want people to know that every single person in Ukraine appreciates them,” she said.

She added that there are two main ways to contribute to her family’s nonprofit: PayPal and Facebook, but other options are also available through the website.