Tri-Cities Cinema 7 going out of business

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tri-Cities Cinema 7 announced it will close for good after this Sunday.

The movie theater is located in the former Carolina Pottery shopping center near Interstate-81 exit 66.

The theater says staff members have rented some of the theaters and have picked some favorite movies to be shown for free over the weekend. Admission will be free for these movies only.

“These are free admissions for our last weekend to show appreciation for all of our customers over the years,” the theater announced on its website. “Thank you from all of us for your patronage.”

Some of the free movies include American Sniper, Despicable Me, Guardians of the Galaxy, and The Exorcist.

The theater has created a Facebook event page with information about the free viewings.