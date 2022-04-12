TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) — Holy Week is underway, and churches across the Tri-Cities are throwing their doors open once again for the holy days after more than two years of COVID-19 restrictions.

“We just can’t wait to be together because celebrating the life that we all have in Jesus is so, so important,” said Matt Murphy, the lead pastor of Grace Fellowship Church.

Church services are moving back to in-person and indoors after years of modifications, whether moving outdoors or offering virtual services.

“We have the tradition of being outside due to the two first years of the pandemic, but it will be inside this year, God willing,” said Fr. Timothy Holder with St. Thomas Episcopal.

Some are even introducing more services as they see a rise in attendance once again.

“It’s so encouraging to be back,” said Murphy. “Things are different now, but to see people be together inside of our building and celebrating the resurrection — it’s so encouraging. And there’s something that just feels good about the church gathering and expressing together what we believe and respond to who Jesus is.”

Grace Fellowship is offering four services: Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday morning at 8, 9:30 and 11.

St. Thomas is holding a week of Holy Week services and Easter Service at 11 a.m. Sunday. Services are offered in both English and Spanish.

There are practices born in the pandemic they’re still holding onto. Both Grace Fellowship and St. Thomas will be offering live-streams of their services.

Whether in-person or virtually, worshippers are eager to get together in prayer and praise.

“So, let us have the deep hope that resurrection is ahead; it is for all of us,” said Holder. “Come see us. Whatever religion, whatever faith or none at all. We do not exclude; we embrace and welcome as is the way of Jesus Christ. Amen”

Holder said celebrating the Resurrection feels especially poignant this year as we work our way out of the pandemic.

