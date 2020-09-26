Tri-Cities churches come together for local prayer march in Bristol, VA

BRISTOL, V.a. (WJHL)- People from across the country made their way to Washington D.C. Saturday for the 2020 Prayer March lead by Christian activist, Franklin Graham, and here in the Tri-Cities several prayer marches and vigils took place for those who couldn’t make it to the nation’s capitol.

Many gathered to pray in conjunction with with those in Washington D.C.

“We’re praying for our city, our leaders, our city leaders, first responders, police department, fire department, and our nation,” explained Robert Gilmer who attended Saturday’s event in Bristol, VA. “We need prayer.”

Thousands gathered in Washington D. C. Saturday for the 2020 Prayer March, walking from Lincoln Memorial to the U.S. Capitol.

“There’s so much division in our country today this day and time, but we need to come together,” Gilmer explained.

As people met in D.C., many did the same at Cumberland Square Park in Bristol, VA.

#PrayerMarch2020 is happening right now in Washington D.C. & there are several prayer vigils & marches in the Tri Cities. Several people are gathered at Cumberland Square Park in Bristol, VA. For a prayer vigil that started at 12 noon and go until 6:00 p.m. pic.twitter.com/xTNOp0Bvnh — Kristen Gallant WJHL (@KristenOGallant) September 26, 2020

“We did it in conjunction with the Prayer March that’s going on in Washington D.C.,” said Samantha Stinson with Kingsway Baptist Church, “I couldn’t go to D.C., my mom couldn’t go to D.C. so we said why not do it here.”

From the park to the justice center, people like Robert and Gail Gilmer walked the streets of Bristol praying.

“We’re real close to the school board office to pray for our schools, the health department to pray about our health and the virus, and the police station, the fire station,” explained Stinson.

The group hopes their prayers reach beyond Saturday’s events across the country and to the ears and hearts of people across the Tri-Cities and throughout the nation.

“You don’t have to be here at the park today or in town,” said Gail Gilmer, “They can do it at home. We have some here that’s not able to walk and they brought their chairs and their sitting and praying.”

“As a body of Christ we need to show our unity and our oneness in our faith in Him,” said Stinson.