JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Across the Tri-Cities, Christians gathered at churches to celebrate and worship on Christmas Eve.

At Westminster Presbyterian Church, senior pastor Andy Wyatt said this year’s Christmas service carries extra significance with Christmas Eve falling on a Sunday.

“There is an important to Christmas Eve, but it falling on a Sunday makes it doubly so – it being the Lord’s day,” Wyatt said. “It’s one of the high days of the Christian calendar, and we want to come and celebrate Christ.”

Wyatt’s congregation came out for a morning of worship with friends and family as they sang hymns and prayed while observing the Christian holiday signifying the birth of Jesus.

He said Christmas services also typically draw larger crowds.

“No doubt there’s people in town visiting family,” Wyatt said. “People that may feel a particular nudge to come on a Christmas Eve than they would otherwise, so we will see our attendance increase today. It’s also something that our people, they enjoy this service a lot.”

Wyatt said the beautiful weather this Christmas Eve versus the arctic blast of last Christmas may have also helped with attendance.

Westminster Presbyterian Church will close its Christmas services with a candlelight service at 5 p.m. Sunday.