Tri-Cities Christian School to affiliate with Morristown’s Lakeway Christian Schools

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tri-Cities Christian Schools (TCCS), which in 2018 began taking dramatic steps to bring its “fiscal house in order,” will come under Morristown, Tenn.-based Lakeway Christian Schools, TCCS Director of Operations Brad Davis said Monday.

TCCS referred in a post to its Facebook page late Sunday to its “addition … to the Lakeway Christian Schools family.” Lakeway representatives are set to host a meeting at TCCS Thursday evening “to share their vision for the future of TCCS and to answer any questions.”

The post refers to TCCS coming under “the umbrella of the Lakeway Christian School Board along with their administration and faculty.”

Davis confirmed the merger. He said paperwork has begun and the process will take several months to complete. TCCS currently has 210 students at two campuses, its main facility in Blountville and a pre-school in Gray.

Lester Lattany, who chaired TCCS’s board in mid-2018, led a $250,000 fundraising effort over the summer of 2018 for the school to “bring fiscal order to this organization,” according to a WJHL report. TCCS, which once boasted elementary campuses in Johnson City, Bristol, Kingsport and Blountville, has been operating only out of Blountville and Gray for several years.

Lakeway is in the midst of building a new, 200,000-square-foot building with a 2,000-seat football stadium and 1,200-seat performing arts center, according to the academy’s website. First set for occupancy in September, the project has been delayed twice.