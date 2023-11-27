KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Organizations across the country are hoping to get their piece of the holiday spending pie on Giving Tuesday. Family Promise of Greater Kingsport is one Tri-Cities charity hoping to leverage the holiday to support its operations.

“We’re basically running on donations only, and we are one of the only shelters that is for families,” Case Manager Erika Qualls told News Channel 11.

She said the staff is hoping donations Tuesday will help fill the gap left when they lost their $100,000 shelter grant, which was used to house three homeless families in the city.

The charity is able to provide case management and other support services through grants, but Qualls said the shelter services are in high demand with 25 families on the waitlist.

“By donating and supporting us, whether that’s with your time or financially, you’re giving those families just a little more than what they have on the holidays,” Qualls said.

However, experts warn the flurry of solicitations and donations can create some dangers to those with good intentions.

“Any time you have something like that, you also create an opportunity for scammers to come out and send you fake emails and fake text, trying to take advantage of our generosity and get some of the money,” Better Business Bureau (BBB) of Greater East Tennessee President and CEO Tony Binkley told News Channel 11.

Binkley recommends making sure to do research before giving to avoid being taken advantage of.

The BBB created a tool to help; Give.org mimics BBB’s business accreditation system but focuses on nonprofits.

“They have to go through a rigorous evaluation process to make sure that they’re doing the right things with the money, that the money is flowing through to help the people that need it,” said Binkley.

Unsolicited communication and aggressive pushes to give can also be a red flag, according to Binkley.

“If it’s a reputable charity, they’re going to be okay getting the money tomorrow versus in the next five minutes,” he said.

Binkley also advises potential donors to thoroughly check the names and website URLs of non-profits, which often have similar names, to ensure money goes to the right place.

Family Promise of Greater Kingsport can receive donations on its website.