JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Car enthusiasts are invited to show off their hot rods at The Invitational’s Tri-Cities Cars and Coffee meet at AutoNation CDJR on Bristol Highway Saturday.

The event will crank into gear at 5 p.m. and last until 10 p.m. Thousands of cars are expected at the meet; the VIP section will include 100 cars, and the first-come, first-serve parking section includes about 750 spaces. The entry fee is $5 for those spaces.

Food trucks, multiple vendors and police detail have been secured for the event that expects over 2,500 people to attend.

Trophies will be given out in the two-step exhaust competition and the low-car limbo competition.

For more information, click here or here.