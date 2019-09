JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – If it felt extra hot on Tuesday, that’s because it was.

The Tri-Cities broke the record high temperature for September 10 with a temperature of 96 degrees recorded at the Tri-Cities Airport.

The previous record was 95 degrees set in 1939.

Record temperatures were also recorded in Knoxville.

