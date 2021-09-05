Tri-Cities Bakery pays tribute to service members killed in Afghanistan

Local

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Tri-Cities bakery is paying tribute to the 13 soldiers who lost their lives in combat in a terrorist attack outside Kabul’s airport.

Peggy Ann Bakery in Greeneville set up a table with 13 place settings. Each setting has a donut and coffee along with the names, ages and where each solider is from on place cards.

Photo Courtesy: Stacy Martin at Peggy Ann Bakery

In an email to News Channel 11, a spokesperson for the bakery said , “Our hearts are with the loved ones of our fallen soldiers!”

The attack was a suicide bombing outside of the airport that killed 13 United States service members, including Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss, from Knoxville.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss