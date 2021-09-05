Tri-Cities Bakery pays tribute to service members killed in Afghanistan

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Tri-Cities bakery is paying tribute to the 13 soldiers who lost their lives in combat in a terrorist attack outside Kabul’s airport.

Peggy Ann Bakery in Greeneville set up a table with 13 place settings. Each setting has a donut and coffee along with the names, ages and where each solider is from on place cards.

Photo Courtesy: Stacy Martin at Peggy Ann Bakery

In an email to News Channel 11, a spokesperson for the bakery said , “Our hearts are with the loved ones of our fallen soldiers!”

The attack was a suicide bombing outside of the airport that killed 13 United States service members, including Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss, from Knoxville.