JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Although fireworks are a staple of Independence Day, several cities in the Tri-Cities region have bans on the use, sale and possession of fireworks.

Johnson City, Kingsport, Greeneville and Elizabethton are a few of the larger municipalities that have fireworks bans in city limits. Authorities across the area suggest anyone who is not sure as to the status of fireworks in their town to contact police.

Johnson City Police Captain Andy Hodges said that the JCPD has responded to calls of serious injuries from fireworks in the past.

“We’ve had injuries resulting from fireworks inside the city, some serious injuries at times,” Hodges said. “We would like for people to just be responsible and simply just follow the ordinance.”

Extra police patrols will be out during the holiday weekend.

Kingsport Police Department Public Information Officer Tom Patton said that it’s encouraged that if you have a fireworks complaint to call the non-emergency number.

Non-Emergency Numbers

Johnson City Police Department – (423) 434-6160

Kingsport Police Department – (423) 229-9300

Greeneville Police Department – (423) 639-7111

Elizabethton Police Department – (423) 542-4141

“Obviously, if there is a fire caused by fireworks or if somebody is injured, then it’s okay to call the emergency number in those cases,” Patton said. “But just for general disturbances, we want them to call the non-emergency number.”

Patton said that a fireworks disturbance may not be considered a high-priority call. If officers are busy, it may take time for a response.

“If there are armed robberies, drug deals, fights or car wrecks; we have to prioritize those calls instead of a fireworks disturbance.”

There are still plenty of ways for city residents to enjoy fireworks. The Pepsi and Food City Independence Day Fireworks Celebration in Johnson City is one of many public displays and events.