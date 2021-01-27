Tri-Cities Arby’s restaurants raised nearly $70,000 for children’s charities

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Thirteen local Arby’s restaurants banded together in an effort to raise money geared toward several regional children’s charities.

These charities include Feeding America Southwest Virginia, Boys & Girls Club of Johnson City/Washington County and Mountain Empire, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Tri-Cities, Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee, Girls Inc. of Bristol, Speedway Children’s Charities’ Bristol chapter and Coalition for Kids, to name a few.

Last fall, customers contributed a total of $30,367 for the Arby’s Foundation, giving back to local youth hunger initiatives.

One Arby’s team member in Jonesborough helped boost her location’s fundraising efforts by motivating her crew as part of the Make a Difference Campaign, increasing her store’s donations year-over-year by more than 500%.

The location received a grant of $10,000 and gave those funds to the Second Harvet Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee.

Arbico East, a longtime supporter of the local food bank, matched the donation, bringing the total to $20,000.

In one final effort to ensure 2020 truly was a year of giving amid the pandemic, Tri-Cities Arby’s restaurants reeled in $19,203 in December, gifting those funds to Speedway Children’s Charities’ Bristol chapter.