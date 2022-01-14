Tri-Cities Airport (TRI) expecting delays and cancellations due to winter storm Izzy

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A statement from the Tri-Cities Airport is alerting passengers to the fact that flight delays and cancellations are expected to begin on the evening of Jan. 14 and impact travel through early next week.

The delays and cancellations come after reports say a significant winter weather event, named “Izzy,” is moving into the area and is expected to bring with it heavy snowfall to parts of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia beginning Saturday night.

Currently, the Tri-Cities Airport website says that American Airlines flight 5656, which was expected to arrive Friday night, has been canceled, and American flight 5657 has also been canceled.

The statement adds that the best way to check the status of your flight is online as the customer service numbers will be busy.