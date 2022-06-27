BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tri-Cities Airport will host a job fair on Tuesday, June 28 from 12-4 p.m.

Due to increased travel demands, Tri-Cities Airport companies hope to hire numerous candidates for different available positions.

Companies looking to hire new candidates are:

Tri-Cities Airport Authority

TSA

American Airlines

UNifi Ground Handling Services

Tailwind Consessionaries

Avis Budget Rental Cars

Tri-City Aviation

Northeast State Aviation Technology

Morristown Flying Service

Hiring managers advise attendees to bring multiple copies of their resumes and their ID. Pre-registration is not required, and parking is free.

For additional information, contact Marketing and Air Service Development Manager Trevor Rice at 423-325-6030.