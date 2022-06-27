BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tri-Cities Airport will host a job fair on Tuesday, June 28 from 12-4 p.m.
Due to increased travel demands, Tri-Cities Airport companies hope to hire numerous candidates for different available positions.
Companies looking to hire new candidates are:
- Tri-Cities Airport Authority
- TSA
- American Airlines
- UNifi Ground Handling Services
- Tailwind Consessionaries
- Avis Budget Rental Cars
- Tri-City Aviation
- Northeast State Aviation Technology
- Morristown Flying Service
Hiring managers advise attendees to bring multiple copies of their resumes and their ID. Pre-registration is not required, and parking is free.
For additional information, contact Marketing and Air Service Development Manager Trevor Rice at 423-325-6030.