BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Don’t be alarmed by an increased presence of emergency officials and equipment at the Tri-Cities Airport on Thursday.

The airport will be conducting a disaster drill from 9 a.m. to noon. Thursday.

The federally-mandated drill, which is held every three years, tests the airport’s preparedness and provides training to airport and local emergency responders.

The airport will continue to operate during the drill.