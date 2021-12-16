Tri-Cities Airport set to receive more than $2 million from Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) – As part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the Tri-Cities Airport will receive $2,071,492 for airport improvement.

The money will be awarded by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and can be used for runways, taxiways, safety, sustainability, terminal, airport-transit connection and roadway projects, according to a release from the FAA.

The FAA will award a total amount of $59 million to multiple airports in Tennessee including:

$2,071,492 to Tri-Cities in Blountville

$3,807,762 to Lovell Field in Chattanooga

$5,198,165 to McGhee Tyson in Knoxville

$17,290,889 to Memphis International in Memphis

$17,878,867 to Nashville International in Nashville

This is just the first of five rounds of funding that Tennessee airports will be receiving, according to the release.

On top of the funding to be received by these airports, 63 reliever and general aviation airports across the state are expected to receive funding during the first year of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

“With this new funding, urban, regional and rural airports across the country now can get to work on projects that have waited for years, modernizing their infrastructure and building a better America,” said United States Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

The release states that Tennessee airports can submit projects that they would like to use the funds for to the FAA beginning in the coming weeks, and the FAA encourages airports to prioritize projects that focus on the airport’s safety, equity and sustainability.

In addition, the release says that the agency will conduct outreach with the minority business community on opportunities that can be found at airports across the country.

For an interactive map and list of funding for all airports in Tennessee, click here.