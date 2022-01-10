Tri-Cities Airport seeks input from local businesses on air travel

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tri-Cities Airport is seeking feedback from local businesses in an effort to improve air travel.

The airport released a 16-question corporate travel survey Monday with questions about 2019 corporate travel, future corporate travel expectations, airline use, and airport use.

Information gathered from the survey will be communicated to airlines on where businesspeople travel the most, future corporate travel expectations, and potential markets for additional air routes.

“Your feedback is vitally important as we work to garner additional air service for TRI’s communities,” Tri Cities Airport Authority Executive Director Gene Cossey said in a release. “The more businesses we have participate in the survey, even if they only travel once a year, the better our chances for recruitment of additional air service. The community’s engagement is critical to the success of your hometown airport.”

The survey can be completed online and will close on Jan. 21.