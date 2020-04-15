Tri-Cities Airport receiving $10.3 million from CARES Act; Elizabethton, Johnson County airports to receive funds

TRI-CITIES (WJHL) — Nearly 70 airports across Tennessee will receive funding as a result of the Trump Administration’s multi-million dollar Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Airport Grant Program.

That funding package also includes support for airports in Northeast Tennessee.

The following is a statement from the U.S. Department of Transportation:

“This funding will support continuing operations and replace lost revenue resulting from the sharp decline in passenger traffic and other airport business due to the COVID-19 public health emergency. The funds are available for airport capital expenditures, airport operating expenses including payroll and utilities, and airport debt payments.”

According to the Federal Aviation Administration’s CARES map, Tri-Cities airport will receive $10,300,692. Elizabethton Municipal Airport is set to get $69,000 while Johnson County Airport will receive $30,000 as a result of the program.

“The FAA encourages airport sponsors to spend the grant funds immediately to help minimize any adverse impact from the current public health emergency. Airport sponsors should work with their local FAA Office of Airports field office on the application and grant-agreement process,” the Department of Transportation said in an emailed statement.

