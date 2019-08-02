Tri-Cities Airport receives $1.9 million grant for improvements

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — It’s been a busy week at Tri-Cities Airport.

The U.S. Transportation announced two grants were awarded to airports in Tennessee, Tri-Cities Airport and Memphis International Airport.

Tri-Cities Airport will be getting $1.9 million to install navigational aids, construct an airport apron and to conduct a study.

The airport was also awarded the “Excellence in Financial Reporting” this week by the Government Finance Officers Association of the U.S. and Canada for its annual financial report.