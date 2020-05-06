Tri-Cities Airport: Parts of airport’s website copied onto inaccurate ‘guide’ websites

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tri-Cities Airport has been partially copied onto inaccurate websites, according to airport officials.

In a press release from the airport, officials said hundred of other airports across the country have also been partially copied onto airport “guide” websites.

The websites with the partial copies contain “false and inaccurate information about the airports and airport services,” according to the release.

Some of the websites appear to offer hotel booking, car rentals, shuttle services and other services not directly associated with the copied airports.

In addition, these websites have been using unauthorized images straight from the airport website to try and look as legitimate as possible.

“We urge passengers to be very cautious and to make sure they are on the actual airport

website when searching for air travel information,” said Gene Cossey, Tri-Cities Airport

Authority executive director. “Travelers should also be vigilant and only conduct travelrelated business through the actual airport website, directly with the airlines, rental car

companies, or through reputable third-party vendors.”

Airport officials want to make it clear that the official website of Tri-Cities Airport is https://triflight.com/.

Airport officials say the only third-party vendor on the airport’s website is OnPeak, an airline booking engine.

The only advertiser currently on the website is Allegiant, according to the press release.