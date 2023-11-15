BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tri-Cities Airport Ice Rink at Bristol Motor Speedway (BMS) will welcome ice skaters for the season starting Thursday.

A release from BMS states the rink will officially open at 4 p.m. Thursday by Entrance 1 near the “It’s Bristol Baby!” monument.

The ice rink will be open to skaters most nights through Jan. 14. Reservations can be made online ahead of visits.

Admission to the ice rink is $12 per skater Monday-Thursday and $15 Friday-Sunday, the release states.

The rink will be closed on Mondays from Nov. 20-Dec. 18, with other days also seeing schedule changes. A full schedule for the rink can be found online.