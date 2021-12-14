Tri-Cities Airport hosts series of meetings in effort to help grow market as a destination

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Airports play a crucial role in every community, and officials with the Tri-Cities Regional Airport are emphasizing not only how important their facility is but also the full potential it could have one day.

Airport leaders are hosting three meetings. All the meetings consist of the same content: how to grow this market as a destination while boosting the local economy at the same time.

Airport officials held the first meeting Tuesday afternoon in the Bristol Chamber of Commerce conference room. Several regional leaders ranging from city and state elected officials, to key community players and organizations attended the presentation.

“Our air service is one of those things that is crucial to have a good quality of life, to grow here, to have jobs here, to bring in some of the businesses that people want when they live, work, and act here. It’s also important for us to bring more tourism into the area which helps build and strengthen our full economy,” said Tri-Cities Regional Airport Executive Director, Gene Cossey.

Short-term, Cossey told News Channel 11 they want to expand the airport while keeping the capacity they have, but he hopes long-term goals are felt one day community-wide.

“It’s a strong and vital resource and additional flights, more frequency, and bringing those prices down is just going to be beneficial for everyone,” said Cossey.

The airport also introduced their new consultant in Tuesday’s meeting. Kirk Lovell is a Managing Director and Air Service Consultant; his role is to assist the airport in developing a strategy that maintains and grows air service.

“This market has a lot of potential, just due to the size of the population base, the number of people moving into the market, the businesses that are here, but also the market as a destination,” said Lovell. “There’s a lot of upside and growth. It just starts with growing the existing service we have and by pulling those people back to use our airport and not leaking to another.”

However, bringing in new flights and expanding the airport isn’t something airport officials can do on their own. Cossey said community partnerships are crucial in making this dream of growth a reality.

“When airlines start up a new service, it costs them a lot of money and they like a community to help them offset some of those start-up costs, and that’s one of the things we’re going to introduce to everyone and hopefully start a conversation that can help the whole development process move dramatically,” said Cossey.