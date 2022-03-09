BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — As Americans continue to see heightened prices at the pumps amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a Tri-Cities Airport spokesperson said passengers may see high prices in the air for a different reason.

“The impact of oil price increases will possibly be felt in a few months, but not immediately in air travel,” said Tri-Cities Airport’s Kristi Haulsee.

This increase may be attributed to other factors, Haulsee detailed, such as how many seats are available on a given flight.

“One thing for TRI passengers to consider is that flights at TRI fill up quickly, and prices generally go up as seats fill up,” said Haulsee. “If they find a fare that fits their budget, it’s probably best to book it when they see it.”

Current airfares have not seen the spike that gas stations have, but booking sooner is better on the wallet than waiting.

“Commercial airlines generally purchase fuel months ahead of time, which will help with current airfares,” said Haulsee. “In case fares increase, passengers looking to travel from now through the summer may want to book flights soon.”

To book a flight, click here.