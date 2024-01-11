BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tri-Cities Airport (TRI) broke its record for firearm detections in 2023.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced Thursday that a total of 313 firearms were found by airport security in 2023 at the state’s airports. That total represents a decrease statewide of 14% since 2022.

TRI was the lone airport in the state that saw an increase in firearm detections in 2023. The airport’s TSA agents detected an all-time high of nine firearms in the year, according to the administration.

TSA agents at TRI discovered eight firearms in 2022 and 2021. Only two firearms were found at TRI in 2020.

Despite seeing an all-time high firearm detections, TRI still had the lowest total detections of any Tennessee airport.

Nashville International Airport reported the most firearms found in luggage in 2023 with 188 detections.

TSA reports 15.9 million departing travelers were screened at Tennessee airports in 2023. According to the administration, Tennessee’s airport firearm detection rate was almost 2.5 times that of the national average. Roughly one firearm was found for every 50,776 passengers screened at Tennessee airports.

The national average is one firearm detected per 127,447 passengers.