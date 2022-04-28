BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Aerospace Park at the Tri-Cities Airport has found its first tenant.

The Tri-Cities Airport Authority announced on Thursday that it approved a lease for Final Forge, a company that manufactures protective headgear for military, law enforcement, first responders and homeland security forces.

The company will construct two new buildings at the airport and dedicate 50,000 square feet of space to its operations which are set to be moved to Blountville later in 2022.

Final Forge says it plans to use its space at Aerospace Park to perform research and development activities, manufacturing and maintenance of protective helmets, eyewear, hearing and respiratory devices that are used by aircraft pilots and crew.

“Being located at the airport will not only aid in the product flight testing, research and development activities, but will also provide aviation customers the ability to fly-in and have their equipment serviced on-site by the same technicians responsible for building it in the first place,” said managing member of Final Forge David Rogers.

“This one-stop-shop approach will shorten lead-times and improve the customer experience in ways never before possible with aviation life-support equipment.”

Gene Cossey, executive director of Tri-Cities Airport, expressed his excitement for Final Forge’s addition to Aerospace Park.

“We believe this is just the start of success for Aerospace Park, and like Final Forge, many more aerospace businesses will see the benefit of being located here in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia,” said Cossey.

Final Forge has multiple contracts with the United States Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) and will bring more than a dozen manufacturing jobs to the area. In addition, the company will bring a significant amount of lab and production machinery and three aircraft to the park.