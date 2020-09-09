Tri-Cities Airport and Hands On! Discovery Center partner to create new interactive exhibit

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tri-Cities Airport and the Hands On! Discovery Center announced a partnership to bring a new aviation exhibit to life.

At a press conference on Wednesday, the Draw Alive exhibit was debuted at the discovery center.

The exhibit brings drawings to life by taking personalized designs of aircraft and scanning them onto a wall-sized environment.

Guests to the exhibit can watch as their own specially-colored aircraft takes flight from a runway.

You can watch News Channel 11’s live stream of the unveiling below:

“We are thrilled to partner with the Tri-Cities Airport and bring this fantastic new experience to the discovery center,” said Andy Marquart, CEO of Hands On! Discovery Center. “Draw Alive has been one of our biggest hits since it was installed and now it will be even more exciting and interactive for visitors of all ages.”

The exhibit is located in the Scheu Family Exhibit Hall in the General Shale Brick Learning Center at the discovery center.

For information on visiting Hands On! Discovery Center click here.