(WJHL) — Severe thunderstorms and tornado warnings rolled through the region Monday night into Tuesday morning, resulting in downed trees, power outages and school delays.

Damage reports from the National Weather Service (NWS) include the following.

Trees down on Moreland Drive in Sullivan/Colonial Heights

Trees down in Greeneville

Trees down in Elizabethton and Carter County

WJHL Photo (Carter Lane, Jonesborough)

WJHL Photo (Jonesborough)

The Greeneville/Greene County Emergency Management Agency announced Tuesday morning that several county roads were also flooded.

Storm Team 11 predicts additional damage reports throughout the day. Stay tuned on-air and online for updates.