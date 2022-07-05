SURGOINSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — No injuries were reported after trees fell on a camper and a mobile home in Surgoinsville.

It happened in the Main Street area near Phipps Bend, according to the Hawkins County Emergency Management Agency.

Storm Damage Photos:

(Photo: Hawkins County EMA)

(Photo: Stanley Valley Fire Chief Christopher Vaughan)

(Photo: Stanley Valley Fire Chief Christopher Vaughan)

(Photo: Stanley Valley Fire Chief Christopher Vaughan)

(Photo: Stanley Valley Fire Chief Christopher Vaughan)

(Photo: Stanley Valley Fire Chief Christopher Vaughan)

(Photo: Stanley Valley Fire Chief Christopher Vaughan)

(Photo: James Burns)

(Photo: James Burns)

In a Facebook post, the Surgoinsville Fire Department asked drivers to use caution on Main Street and Highway 346 due to tree limbs and debris along the side of the road. Holston Electric was also working to replace two power poles.

As of 9:16 pm., Holston Electric was still reporting several outages in the area.