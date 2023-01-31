BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Bristol Tennessee Essential Services (BTES) is warning customers to be on the lookout for a new scam in the area.

A release from BTES states that the scam aims to wrongfully take money from customers for vegetation management services. According to BTES CEO Clayton Dowell, the scammers are going door-to-door to take money from customers in areas where tree-trimming crews have recently worked.

“The scammer is saying that they are there to collect payment for the trees that our Asplundh crews trimmed or removed from their property,” Dowell wrote. “Neither BTES nor Asplundh will request money for tree trimming and vegetation management projects.”

BTES asks anyone who is approached by these scammers to contact the police.

In order to be sure someone is an actual representative of BTES, call the service’s main line at 423-968-1526.